Govt recognizes contractors

Government says there is need to provide necessary support to local contractors for them to graduate to large scale level.

Speaking during a media briefing in Kasama district, Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile said Government is working on modalities aimed at graduating local contractors from being subcontractors to main contractors.

Mr. Mundubile said with many capital projects, local contractors are benefiting little especially in road construction.

He said this is mainly due to lack of competency in specialised fields.

The Minister stated that Government wants to start considering small scale contractors for big contracts especially those with traceable work background.

Mr. Mundubile said this will call for routine engagement of contractors to enable them to gain more experience.

He further challenged all small-scale contractors in the region to improve their skills.