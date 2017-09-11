Govt releases MTEF for 2018-2020

Government has released the 2018 -2020 medium term expenditure framework with a focus on restoring fiscal fitness for sustained inclusive growth.

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba says this will be done by realigning spending and enhancing domestic resource mobilisation.

Mr. Yamba says administrative measures are being put in place to strengthen efforts of improving domestic revenue mobilisation to meet the medium-term revenue targets.

He says Government will also continue to engage with Cooperating Partners to increase the level of assistance from 2018 and beyond.

Mr. Yamba says the Government will also continue with the dismantling of arrears owed to suppliers of goods and services, as well as contractors to unlock economic activity.

He says government has designed a medium-term-time-specific arrears-dismantling-strategy which will see arrears being gradually cleared.

Over the medium term, the Government is also expected to fully phase out electricity subsidies, with the migration to cost reflective tariffs once the Cost of Service Study, which is currently underway, is completed.

Mr. Yamba says Mining houses and other bulk power consumers have already been engaged on the need for all to migrate to cost reflective tariffs.

This is contained in a statement sent to ZNBC News by Mr. Yamba.