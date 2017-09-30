Govt restructurers Intermarket Bank

Government has concluded the restructuring of the closed Inter Market Bank Zambia Corporation to be re-opened as Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank.

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says the bank will take over all assets owned by Inter market.

He has told Parliament during the presentation of the 2018 National Budget that shareholders have already been engaged and management has been appointed and will start operations soon.

The Minister has also revealed that government will also reposition NATSAVE and the Development Bank of Zambia to help them operate effectively.

Mr. Mutati said NATSAVE will be restructured and made into a fully-fledged commercial bank.