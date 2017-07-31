Govt Schools Malema

Government is disappointed with remarks attributed to South African opposition, Economic Freedom Fighters -EFF- leader JULIUS MALEMA suggesting that the pronouncement of a Threatened State of Emergency by President Edgar Lungu is illegal.

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga says Mr. Malema should have consulting the Zambian Mission in Pretoria before issuing the statement.

Ms. Mulenga who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services says it is sad that Mr. Malema decided to release the statement without understanding the issue.

She says Zambians are politically mature and capable of dealing with their own issues if any.

Ms Mulenga has reminded Mr. Malema that Zambia has held successful and credible elections for many years in which willing political parties have participated and winners declared according to the country’s laws.

She has since challenged the South African opposition leader to put his house in order before commenting on issues affecting Zambia.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC.

Mr. Malema is quoted in some section of the media as having accused President Lungu of not allowing the opposition in the country to conduct their business.