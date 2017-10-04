Govt seeks to improve product packaging

Government has embarked on a project to improve product packaging and value addition among Small Medium enterprise in the Agriculture sector across the country.

Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe says SME’s in the agriculture sector have a huge potential to contribute to the country’s economy if their challenges are addressed.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe was speaking at the official launch of the Zambia Agribusiness and Trade Project ZATP in Lusaka.

The Minister has also called on women and youths in the country to take advantage of the project to boost their agricultural business.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe said government is aware of the challenges that SME’s are facing to ensure that their products are packaged to international standards.

And the World Bank has channeled 40 million dollars towards the project which aims at benefiting about 40 thousand farmer households in the Ten Provinces.

World Bank Country Office Manager Ina-Marlene Ruthernberg said the bank will work with the government to help small scale farmers across the country.