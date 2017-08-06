Govt spends $10m on medicine

Government has procured medicines worth 10 million US Dollars to stabilise the country’s drugs and medical supply systems.

Speaking when he toured Medical stores Limited in Lusaka today, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the procured medicines include ARVs, Anti-Malarials, Health Care Kits and other Ethanol Medicines.

Dr. Chilufya said government has increased the fleet of logistics, so that the drugs are distributed to all parts of the country in time.

The minister of Health also stated that government has also heightened security at medical stores to reduce pilferages by unscrupulous people.

Dr. Chilufya has since described the country’s drugs and medical supply systems as stable.