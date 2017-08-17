Govt Splits UNZA

Cabinet has approved the restructuring of the University of Zambia to be re-constituted into five University Colleges.

These will be defined under the faculties: College of Medicine, College of Education, College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, College of Engineering, Mines and Minerals, and the College of Humanities and Arts.

The measure is aimed at improving efficiency and effectiveness in the operations of the institution.

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga disclosed this at a media briefing in Lusaka.

Ms Mulenga who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister says the decision was made at the 13th Cabinet Meeting held at State House on Monday this week.

And various Stakeholders in the education sector have welcomed government’s decision to split the University of Zambia into five colleges.

University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union-UNZALARU- president Evans Lampi says the move will enhance efficiency in provision of education in the various academic disciplines.

Dr. Lampi has since urged government to adequately fund the five colleges to ensure their smooth running.

He has however cautioned against extra bureaucracy that may arise in moving and re-assigning staff across the five new colleges.

And Zambia National Union of Teachers -ZNUT- General Secretary Newman Bubala says the initiative will help effect development in the country’s education system.

Mr. Bubala is optimistic that the individual university colleges will add value to national development through specialization.