Govt stops KCM from outsourcing

Government says it will not allow Konkola Copper Mine – KCM to outsource the management of the mine.

Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma says Government has not been informed by the Vendetta run firm to outsource the mine management.

Mr. Yaluma says there is no justifiable reason by management at the mine to outsource.

The Minister adds that Government will only allow KCM to outsource on critical projects and tasks that cannot be undertaken by qualified Zambians.

He says KCM would in this regard be allowed to outsource if there’s a gap locally.

The Minister of Mines was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Kitwe.

Last week unions in the mining sector complained over the decision by KCM to outsource the management of the mine to two Chinese mines.