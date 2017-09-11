Govt taking development to all corners

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says government is delivering development to various parts of the country by upholding the One Zambia One Nation motto.

Dr. Chilufya says Government wants to partner with all stakeholders in developing the country.

The Minister was speaking during mass in Itezhi Tezhi.

He says Government is happy that the church has taken a leading role in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

He says the fight against HIV and AIDS cannot be achieved without the positive involvement of the church.

And Central Province Permanent secretary Chanda Kabwe called for Unity among Zambians regardless of political affiliation.

Mr. Chanda says government will continue working with the church to develop the country.

And Saint Charles Lwanga parish priest father Patrick Kambombi has called on the church in the country to adopt the spirit of love and reconciliation among Zambians.

Father Kambombi told the congregants during mass to also adopt the spirit of correcting when one is wrong and not resorting to violence.