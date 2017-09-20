Govt targets a million farmers

Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya says measures are underway to mainstream gender in the Electronic Voucher system -E-Voucher under the Farmer Input Support Programme -FISP.

Ms Siliya says government will spend about Two Billion Kwacha on the E-voucher system in the coming farming season targeting 1 million farmers in all the districts.

She says about One thousand agro dealers will be involved.

The Minister says previously, more men than women consistently accessed inputs from FISP, presenting a challenge with regard to gender equality and equity.

Ms Siliya was speaking in Lusaka when she officiated at the ‘Gender in E-Voucher FISP Stakeholder Policy Meeting organised by Oxfarm.

And Oxfarm Country Director Dailes Judge has observed the need to create financial and institutional frameworks to guide the implementation of the E-voucher system.

Ms Judge said there is need to reform the system to address the challenges it faces especially to do with card activation and extension service provision.