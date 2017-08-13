Govt to boost livestock sector

Government will spend more than four Hundred Million Kwacha to improve production and productivity of small scale livestock farmers across the country.

The funds that have been made available by government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development – IFAD will benefit close to two hundred thousand small scale livestock farmers, by 2022.

And Minister of Fisheries and livestock Michael Katambo says the partnership between IFAD and government is bearing fruit, as can be seen in the improvement of livelihood of small scale livestock farmers in the project areas.

Mr. Katambo says government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu is determined to grow the livestock sector.

Meanwhile, Enhanced small holder livestock investment programme – E-SLIP coordinator Olive Chibola says the programme aims to achieve countrywide disease free zones in project areas especially endemic to east coast fever – ECF and contagious bovine pleural

pneumonia – CBPP.

Ms Chibola who said this when she led a team of local and international journalists as well as IFAD officials in Monze, added that farmers will also benefit from stocking and restocking of livestock.