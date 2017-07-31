Govt to connect all with power

Minister of Energy David Mabumba says government is committed to providing electricity to the newly created Kanchibiya district.

Mr Mabumba said this when he visited Chalabesa and Chikakala areas in Kanchibiya in Muchinga Province.

The Minister was on a mission to ascertain challenges faced by the community.

Mr. Mabumba told the people that his ministry will not rest until the area is connected to the national grid.

The Minister of Energy further reminded the residents that it is their duty to ensure that people do not vandalize ZESCO pylons.