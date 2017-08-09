Govt to engage more health workers

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says government wants to train more than 5-thousand public health workers by 2021.

Speaking during the launch of the Public Nursing Curriculum and the Midwifery Protocols in Lusaka today, Dr. Chilufya said the PF government wants to take health services closer to the people so as to decongest main Hospitals.

Dr. Chilufya said the move by the General Council of Zambia to come up with a revised curriculum for nurses will compliment government’s effort in achieving the set global goals.

And US government Representative Kristie Mikus said the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention is proud to support the Nurse Education Partnership Initiative-NEPI program over the past Six years.

Meanwhile, General Nursing Council President Lonia Mwape thanked the Ministry of Health and the American government for the support rendered during the formulation of the new curriculum.