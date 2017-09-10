Govt to invest in railway

Minister of Transport Brian Mushimba says government will continue investing heavily into the country’s railway sector.

Mr. Mushimba says Government has since started the process to recapitalize Zambia Railways and TAZARA to make the two firms competitive.

And Mr. Mushimba has urged the private sector to consider investing into the railway sector.

The Minister of Transport said this after touring the 2 million Dollar inter mine system investment done by CCS and the Zambia Railways Limited in Chambeshi.