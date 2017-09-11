Govt to pay $23m in compensation

Government has made available 23 Million United States Dollars to compensate families that have paved way for irrigation Development in three provinces.

And Government is spending 33 Million Kwacha to construct low cost houses for four hundred and 57 affected families in Lusitu, Musakashi and Chisamba.

And National Development Planning Permanent Secretary Auxilia Ponga says she expects the project areas to be food baskets, that will make the country become the bread basket for the region.

Dr. Ponga said this when she and other members of the Irrigation Development Support Project national steering committee members toured the construction site of the dam in Chisamba.

She says she will be liasing with her counterparts from Ministry of Home Affairs and Health so that security and health facilities are provided for in the schemes.

And Irrigation Development Support Project National coordinator Barnabas Mulenga says the contractor engaged to build the dam is expected to complete the works within 24 months or before.