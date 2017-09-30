Govt to recruit more nurses-Dr. Chilufya

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says government will soon recruit more health workers especially nurses in order to improve the patient nurse ratio.

Speaking during the third combined graduation for 815 nurses and midwives in Lusaka Dr. Chilufya said government wants to promote a health workforce for the development of the country.

He said this can only be achieved by strengthening good health systems across the country by deploying more health personnel in all areas.

And General Nursing Council of Zambia representative Tom Yungana urged graduands to perform to the expectations of the public.

And Kachinga Sichizya congratulated graduands and called on them to accept appointments where ever they maybe posted across the country.