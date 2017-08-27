Govt to stock enough medicine

Government says it will ensure the problem of medicines running out in public health institutions is eliminated.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says this will be done through the continued construction of Medical stores limited hubs in various parts of the country.

Dr. Chilufya says construction of the hubs will ease supply chain of essential medicines and help decentralise operations of the Medical Stores Limited.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a One Point Five million US dollar hub in Mansa, Dr. Chilufya assured the people that his Ministry of Health will remain committed to supplying essential medicines in all health facilities.

And Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa said President Edgar Lungu is concerned about the health of Zambians and wants more health facilities to be put up in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile Chief Kalasa Lukangaba of the Ushi people in Mansa has pledged support towards government’s development projects in his Chiefdom.

The Traditional Leader said this is why he has given part of his land to government for the construction of various infrastructure in the area.