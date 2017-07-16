Govt to support Agriculture

Government says it will continue supporting the agriculture sector so that it becomes the backbone of the economy.

Lusaka province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says the future of the country lies in the Development of a vibrant, competitive and efficient Agriculture Sector which will assure national food security for the country.

Mr. Mwakalombe was speaking at the Lusaka Provincial Agriculture and Commercial Show in Chongwe District.

And Mr. Mwakalombe says government has spread its support to farmers from traditional farmer input support programme to a more diversified E-voucher farmer input support programme (FSIP) which allows farmers to access inputs of their choice.

He said farmers must not limit their agriculture activities to Maize production only but to diversify into farming portfolios like livestock and fisheries.

Mr. Mwakalombe was accompanied by the Zimbabwean Minister for Mashonaland Dr. Martin Dihna and his delegation who were in the country for a two day bilateral discussion on twinning Lusaka province and Mashonaland central province in Zimbabwe.