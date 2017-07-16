Govt to up health service delivery

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says the national training institute annexed to the recently upgraded LEVY MWANAWASA teaching hospital will be completed in December this year.

Dr. Chilufya says this is a demonstration that government is determined to improve human capital development and make available specialized services in the health sector.

He says his ministry is aggressively taking a lead to churn out both specialized and undergraduate health workers to enhance health service delivery in the country.

He said this in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.