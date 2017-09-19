Govt unveils $22m for water

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says government will provide the required 22 million dollars counterpart funding to complete the remaining section of the Lusaka water supply and sanitation project.

Mr. Mutati says government is determined to facilitate its requirements for the project to be completed on time.

He says the project is one of the transformative projects the government is implementing to make the lives of people easy.

Mr. Mutati says Lusaka is a flood prone area and that with the coming of the 27 Kilometer drainage system, floods will be the story of the past.

Mr Mutati said this when he inspected the project in Lusaka.

And Millennium Challenge Deputy Resident Country Director Gigi Goodheart says the commitment shown by the Zambian government is encouraging.