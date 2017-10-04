Govt urged to introduce Tax Royalties

Mining experts from Chile have urged the Zambian government to introduce Tax Royalties that effectively compensate communities for all mining liabilities.

And First Quantum Country Manager Kingsley Chinkuli says the Mining tax regime in Zambia is favorable enough to stimulate economic growth and poverty alleviation in Mining communities if well monitored.

Meanwhile, Chilean Copper Commission President Sergio Hernandez says it is important for communities and miners around the world to benefit from their mineral wealth.

Mr. Hernandez said this can be done through the introduction of appropriate taxes and royalties by government for all mining companies to fully compensate communities for the right to exploit, land contamination and pollution.

Mr. Hernandez was speaking in Kitwe during a stakeholders meeting on the Chilean mining success story.

And another mining expert Jose Chavarria urged Zambian mining companies to pay miners extremely well because of the hazardous nature of their job and called for a special legislation to grow the small scale mining sector.

And, Chamber of mines president Nathan Chishimba said while the tax regime for the mining sector in Zambia is favorable there’s need to closely monitor how funds being raised from Royalties are being utilized.

Mr. Chishimba said government must be held accountable over Mineral Royalties so that communities begin to benefit from the mineral wealth.

Earlier First Quantum Country Manager General Kingsley Chinkuli urged government to remain consistent and stable with its taxation policy for the mining sector.