Govt urges continued unity

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga says the spirit of togetherness among Zambians must continue if the country is to develop.

Ms. Mulenga, who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, says when people come together a lot can be achieved.

Speaking when she officiated at the commissioning of a 213 thousand kwacha car park at Saint Michael’s Catholic Parish in Kalulushi, Ms. Mulenga called on Zambians to work together and contribute to the development of the nation.

And Saint Michael’s Parish Priest Nicholas Mubanga called on government to improve standards in health institutions across the country.

Father Mubanga also called on government workers especially medical personnel to be compassionate to patients when they go to hospitals to seek medical assistance.