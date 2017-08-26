Govt wants health citizenry-Kampamba

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Kampamba Mulenga says government is committed to ensuring that the country has a healthy and productive citizenry.

Ms Mulenga says this is why government has introduced the routine HIV testing as a means to protect and preserve people’s lives.

The Minister said this in an interview at Ngoma FM in Luanshya during her tour of radio stations on the Copperbelt Province.

Ms Mulenga said every Zambian has a duty and responsibility to take care of themselves and that there is nothing wrong in people knowing their HIV status.

She has assured the nation that confidentiality between the patient and the medical practitioner will always be upheld.