Govt wants more Science and Maths

Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga says the country will never realise its industrialisation drive if it neglects the development of science, mathematics and Technology.

And Dr Wanchinga says government will consider transforming the National Science Centre into a National Central University for Science for Teacher Education.

Speaking during his familiarisation tour of the National Science centre in Lusaka, Dr Wanchinga said his ministry requires over six hundred million Kwacha to properly modernise basic schools that have been transformed into secondary.

And National Science Centre Principal Education Officer Benson Banda said the centre has intensified efforts to build and distribute mobile laboratories to all parts of the country.

Mr Banda said the National Science Centre aims to provide all schools with locally made mobile laboratories that meet international standards to enhance the teaching of scientific subjects in schools.