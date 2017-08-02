GOVT WARNS FOREIGN INVESTORS

Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko has warned foreign investors and employers in the country to follow labour laws.

Ms. Simukoko says her office has continued to receive complaints from workers across the country over poor conditions of service.

The Minister said this when she conducted inspections of three major companies in the country in Lusaka.

She said no company is allowed to mistreat its workers as they are both partners in fulfilling the organisation’s mission and objectives.

Ms. Simukoko also urged the foreign companies operating in Zambia to engage Zambian Human Resources Officers in order to avoid conflicts which may arise due to ignorance of the law and the Zambian culture.

Among the companies the Minister visited were Avic international, Eva Products and Oriental Quarries in Makeni area.