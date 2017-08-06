Govt warns some Headteachers

The Ministry of General education has warned that it will not approve any unjustified upward adjustment of school fees.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Henry Tukombe says this is because some school headteachers want to hide their inefficiencies behind increasing user fees.

Mr. Tukombe said any application for an increment in school fees will be properly scrutinised before it is effected.

Speaking when he delivered desks, chairs and learning materials to Chandema community school in Petauke, Mr. Tukombe also said government is increasing capacity to early childhood centers.

And Chandema Community school head mistress Brenda Sakala thanked government for distributing learning accessories to the school which will also benefit early childhood learners.

Meanwhile Director of Early Childhood education Sunday Mwape said government is on target to meet its commitments to establish Early Childhood education centers as well as training teachers in the field.

Mr. Mwape said the first graduands in the new Early Childhood education diploma programme will graduate and be integrated in the system this year.