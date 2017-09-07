GRZ PAYS OUT STATE FIRMS K308m

Government has paid 308 million Kwacha of verified debt to ZESCO, Zambia State Insurance Corporation-ZSIC- and ZAMTEL.

The debt was owed by various Ministries, Provinces, and Spending Agencies.

Of the amount, ZESCO has been paid 172.6 million Kwacha, ZSIC has received 91.9 million Kwacha while ZAMTEL has been paid 44 million Kwacha.

The funds paid to the three state owned enterprises through a debt swap mechanism have been ring-fenced to off-set some outstanding tax obligations to the Zambia Revenue Authority, in line with the government’s fiscal consolidation initiative.

Commenting on the development, Minister of Finance Felix Mutati said the initiative to activate a debt-swap with the three companies is in line with government’s fiscal consolidation policy.

Mr Mutati says dismantling of arrears is one of the strategies being used to inject liquidity in the market and stimulate private sector participation in the economy through growth and job creation activities.

The Minister has noted the positive performance of ZAMTEL over the last few months, adding that, government will continue to ensure state-owned-companies are helped to commercially stabilize by cleaning up their balance sheet so that they compete

favourably.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mutati has disclosed that Cabinet yesterday approved the acquisition of 200 million U.S dollars from the World Bank for feeder roads works in all parts of the country.

He said in order to speed up the economic diversification drive, there is need to facilitate the construction of feeder roads so that the agriculture logistical chain operates smoothly.