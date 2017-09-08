GRZ SCALES UP INCOME SUPPORT

Government says it is scaling up income support targeted at poor households in order to improve peoples’ livelihoods in rural areas.

Minister of Community Development and Social Welfare Emerine Kabanshi says her ministry seeks to reach more underprivileged people in society.

Ms Kabanshi says this is in line with government’s strategy to tackle high poverty levels.

The Minister said this when she handed over a Toyota Land cruiser, 6 motor bikes and 33 bicycles to Nalolo Community Development District Office.

This is under the Girls Education, women’s Empowerment and Livelihood -GEWEL-program in Nalolo District.

Ms.Kabanshi has since urged beneficiaries of the GEWEL program to work closely with community volunteers in the district.