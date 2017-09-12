HAMUKALE CALLS FOR MIXED FARMING

Southern Province Minister, Edify Hamukale, says there is need to encourage mixed farming.

Dr. Hamukale says mixed farming is key in addressing hunger and malnutrition.

Speaking when he officially opened a Food and Nutrition Security Conference in Livingstone , Dr. Hamukale noted that malnutrition in the country is driven by unbalanced diets comprising of a high intake of carbohydrates.

And Dr. Hamukale has urged researchers to use proper means in collecting data in order to enhance effective planning by policy makers.

And European Union Representative, Marion Michaud, says the EU remains committed to reducing rural poverty and malnutrition in Zambia.

Ms. Michaud says the EU through its 1 point 2 Billion Kwacha financial allocation under the Eleventh European Development Fund for Zambia, which runs from 2014 to 2020, is determined to helping small scale farmers engage in market oriented production system

And Indaba Agricultural Policy Research Institute Executive Director, Chance Kabaghe, has called on delegates to the conference to find ways of addressing malnutrition.

The conference has attracted participants from Zambia and Mozambique.