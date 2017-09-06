HAMUKALE CLEANS UP S.P.

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has given all District Commissioners and local authorities in the province up to October 15 to implement the Keep Southern Province clean programme.

Dr. Hamukale says despite government launching the Keep Zambia Clean in 2007 most of the cities and towns have remained dirty.

He says local authorities and District Commissioners should work with communities, churches, businesses among others to ensure clean towns.

Dr. Hamukale has further directed that all households, businesses and government offices should acquire garbage bins.

He says punitive action will be taken through local authorities after October 15, 2017 for those that will fail to comply.

Dr. Hamukale was speaking in Livingstone this morning when he opened the Provincial Consultative meeting on Keep Southern Province Clean and Healthy.

And Dr. Hamukale has directed all District Administrators to revive epidemic preparedness committees in their areas before the onset of the rains.