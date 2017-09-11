Handball U20 on knife edge

The Handball Association of Zambia -HAZ- risks being fined 20 thousand Euros by the Confederation of African Handball if it fails to send a team to the Under-20 girls’ Africa Cup, which kicks off.

Zambia is scheduled to play its opening match on Tuesday against Senegal, but the Andrew Kalunga-tutored side is yet to travel.

A check by a ZNBC Sports crew at Silverest Secondary School in Lusaka this afternoon found the girls busy going about their paces, hoping for a last-minute intervention.

HAZ Communications Manager Josab Changa has made a passionate appeal to president Edgar Lungu to come to the aid of the team.

Changa said appeals to the Ministry of Sports to assist the team have not yielded anything, hence the last resort to cry to president Lungu.

He said the handball girls have put in so much the last two months they have been in camp, and it would be discouraging for the team not to travel.

Changa said many of the girls in the team have been drawn from vulnerable communities, adding that their participation in sports like handball is slowly changing thier lives.

And ball maker Chabota Hamoonga said very few girls are active in sport, hence the Handball Association must be supported by sending the Under-20 team to the Africa Cup.

The total budget for the Ivory Coast outing is 384 thousand kwacha.