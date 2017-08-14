Handball U20 team in camp

A provisional team of twenty Under-20 handball girls has been selected to go into full residential camp ahead of the Africa Cup slated for next month in Ivory Coast.

Handball Association of Zambia president Bwalya Banda says 17 of the 20 players have since reported for camp.

He says first choice goalkeeper Ruth Kunda is being awaited from Siavonga, while top scorer Simataa Simataa and Lizzy Simonga from Limulunga are also yet to join camp.

Banda says the team will in two weeks’ time be trimmed to 16 players who will travel for the Africa Cup.

The Handball Association on Sunday organised a friendly match between the All Stars team and the rest to assess the girls.

The All Stars team won by 20 to 18 goals.