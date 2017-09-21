Harbors undergoing facelifts

Minister of Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela says government is keen on upgrading existing harbors to international standards.

Mr. Chitotela says the upgrade of the harbors will improve the water transport sector to boost trade and passenger transportation.

He says various harbors in some selected places are currently undergoing facelifts.

The minister was speaking in parliament when he delivered a ministerial statement.

Mr. Chitotela also pointed out the feasibility study on Mpulungu Port to modernise it by linking water transport to road and railway systems to ease access to transport network has progressed.

He said the government working with corporating partners such as the African Development Bank and the European Union are keen to see the upgrade of the port.