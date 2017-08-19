Health Insurance Bill Goes Parley

Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya says the Bill on the National Health Insurance Scheme will be introduced to Parliament next month.

Dr. Chilufya said this during the launch of the National Health Strategic Plan for 2017 to 2021.

He explained that under the strategic plan, Government will construct 5 specialist hospitals in the next 5 years to cater for women and children, renal, cardiology, cancer and neurology conditions.

Dr. Chilufya further said 5-hundred new primary healthcare centers will be constructed with the support of cooperating partners.

The minister of health also said Government will recruit 30 thousand health workers in the next 5 years to address health issues in the country.

The 2017 to 2021 National Health Strategic Plan identifies strategies to significantly reduce the country’s disease burden and accelerate attainment of the sustainable Development Goals.

The plan focuses on primary health care as the main vehicle of service delivery, resolving the human resource crisis and addressing public health problems, among others.

And Dr. Chilufya has thanked cooperating partners who include the US government, Japanese, Chinese, the British and SWEDISH and UN FAMILY for their support to Zambia’s Health sector.