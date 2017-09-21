Help us manage DRC refugees-LUNGU

President Edgar Lungu has expressed concern over the high number of refugees entering Zambia from Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Lungu has called for international support to help contain the crisis and to care for asylum seekers.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda said the President expressed concern when he attended a high level side meeting called by the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Mr. Chanda said President Lungu said Zambia will need the international support to enable the country to manage the refugee crisis due to civil strife in the DRC.

Mr Chanda said over 5-hundred refugees are entering Zambia on daily basis.

He said President Lungu has appealed to the international community for support not only to contain the crisis but also take care of those seeking asylum.

And Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says government has strengthened health surveillance at all border areas which refugees from DRC are entering the country.

Dr Chilufya says there are a lot of refugees coming into Zambia from Congo DR and steps are being taken to ensure the immigrants are screened for public health conditions at entry points.

The Minister of Health says Zambia has a strict policy on migration and health which is in line with the international practice.

He said the screening being done on all refugees at point of entry as a measure to safeguard the lives of the people in Zambia.

Dr Chilufya said this in an interview with ZANIS in New York.