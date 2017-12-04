HH condemned

Two opposition political parties have condemned UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for calling for early elections.

Zambia Republican Party president Wright Musoma says the comments made by the UPND leader should be ignored.

Mr Musoma says Mr. Hichilema should be responsible in his utterances and not mislead Zambians.

He said this in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

And speaking in a separate interview, Christian Democratic Party Leader Dan Pule said Mr. Hichilema should allow President Edgar Lungu to serve Zambians.