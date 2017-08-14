HH pleads not guilty

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others have pleaded not guilty to one count of treason.

Mr. Hichilema along with Hamusonde Hamaleka, Pretorious Haloba, Lastone Mulilanduba, Wallace Chakawa and Muleya Hachinda took plea before High Court Judge Charles Chanda in Lusaka on Monday morning.

In this matter, it is alleged that on 5th and 8th April 2017, Mr. Hichilema and his co-accused conspired to usurp state power by according the UPND leader a status of the republican President.

In the 2nd overt act, it is alleged that the suspects blocked the motorcade of Republican President, a move that would have endangered the life of the Head of state.

Judge Chanda has since adjourned the matter to Wednesday, 16th August 2017, for commencement of trial.

The state is being represented by Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyuni and Seven other lawyers while Vincent Malambo and others are defending the suspects.