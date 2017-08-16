HH Walks to Freedom

The State has entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and Five others were charged with treason.

When the matter came up before High Court Judge Charles Chanda this morning, Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyuni informed the court that the state had discontinued the matter.

This is in relation to article 180 paragraph Seven of the laws of Zambia.

Justice Chanda discharged the matter and freed Mr. Hichilema and five others.

The DPP and seven other lawyers represented the state while Vincent Malambo and other Lawyers defended the accused persons.

In this matter, it was alleged that on 5th and 8th April 2017, Mr. Hichilema and his co-accused conspired to usurp state power by according the UPND leader a status of the republican President.

In the 2nd overt act, it was alleged that the suspects blocked the motorcade of Republican President in Western province, a move that would have endangered the life of the Head of state.

Meanwhile Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba says his members are extremely joyful that the State has dropped treason charges against Mr Hichilema and Five others.

Mr. Sinkamba has since thanked the state for the gesture.

He says his party had been lobbying the release of Mr. Hichilema and his co-accused in the last four months.

Mr. Sinkamba says their release could not have come at a better time than now.

He says the Green Party believes there is urgent need to restore unity and harmony in the nation through the spirit of love, mutual respect and reconciliation across the Nation.

Mr. Sinkamba hopes that soon President Edgar Lungu and Mr. Hichilema, together with other political leaders, will come together to chart the way forward for the Nation.

He adds that there will be need to expeditiously embark on the proposed reforms by Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland to ensure an effective framework for good governance and the rule of law is put in place prior to 2021 elections.

This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News by Mr. Sinkamba.

Meanwhile New Congress Party Leader Peter Chanda has welcomed the DPP’s gesture on Mr Hichilema and his five followers.

Pastor Chanda says the action demonstrates the real meaning of separation of powers.

He has hailed the DPP for taking a bold step and hopes that Mr Hichilema and the five others will abide by the law.

Pastor Chanda said the nation should focus on building unity, peace and prosperity for all.

And Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland says she is delighted that the Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP- has today entered a nolle prosequi in the treason case involving Mr. Hichilema.

Ms Scotland says the DPP’s decision to issue a nolle prosequi in the case against Mr. Hichilema is reasonable and offers a unique opportunity for Zambia to move forward in the interest of all Zambians.

She says this is an opportunity for Zambia to achieve political cohesion and reconciliation through dialogue.

Ms Scotland says the DPP, as a custodian of the public interest and the rule of law, must have weighed the options and decided to act in the interest of the nation.

She says the action by the DPP is an opportunity for Zambians and their leaders to show the world that Zambia remains a symbol of peace and a beacon of stability, unity and political tolerance in Africa and the Commonwealth.

Ms Scotland has thanked President Lungu and Mr. Hichilema for their commitment and resolve to move forward, putting the past behind them.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by the Commonwealth.