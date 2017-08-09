High GBV cases irk VEEP

Vice President, Inonge Wina says gender based violence continues to be a source of concern in the country.

Mrs. Wina also said women empowerment is an important aspect in addressing gender based violence and enhancing gender equality.

The Vice President said this when Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland called on at her office in Lusaka.

Mrs. Wina has further called on the Commonwealth to assist Zambia in areas of Youth and Women Empowerment and also promotion of women in politics.

And Ms. Scotland has pledged that the Commonwealth will assist Zambia address issues of women empowerment and ending gender based violence.

She also stressed the need for Commonwealth countries to increase inter-trade levels from the current 19 percent to about 30 percent.