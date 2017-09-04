High number of RIGS worries DC

Sinazongwe District Commissioner Protacio Mulenga says the high number of rigs on Lake Kariba in Sinazongwe district used to capture Sardines locally known as Kapenta is worrying.

Mr. Mulenga has told ZNBC news in Sinazongwe that there are currently over one thousand two hundred Kapenta rigs on the Zambian side when the area is just supposed to contain a maximum of five hundred vessels.

He says the district has proposed some reforms that will be presented to parliament by Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale to ensure Kapenta is not depleted in the lake.

He says government wants to ensure there is controlled fishing on the Lake.

And Kapenta Fishers Association Chairperson Bernard Mulenga says the Kapenta catches have gone down to as low as 10 kilogrammes per vessel in a single night.

Meanwhile, Managing Partner of one of the biggest Kapenta Fishers Zongwe Farming Enterprise, Johann Jordaan has urged government to ensure all those operating vessels have licenses.

Mr. Jordaan is also suggesting a three month fishing ban from October to December apart from the usual monthly 10 days ban to allow people in the area engage more in farming to ensure food security.