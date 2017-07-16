House of Prayer to gobble $10m

Construction of the National House of Prayer will gobble about Ten Million US Dollars.

And fundraising committee Chairperson Bishop David Nama says the project will be completed in a period of about two years.

Bishop Nama was speaking during the Fundraising dinner for the construction of the National house of prayer in Kitwe last evening.

He said President Lungu’s emphasis on putting up a structure that will be used to glorify God should be embraced by well-meaning Zambians.

At the same event, Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma praised late President Dr. Fredrick Chiluba for dedicating the country to God.

He said the people of Zambia have enjoyed peace and unity since independence hence the need to guard it jealously.

The minster pledged 20-thousand Kwacha towards the project, among many other guests who attended the occasion.