ICT can promote tourism-LTA

The Livingstone Tourism Association -LTA says the use of Information and Communications Technology-ICT in the tourism industry is vital in promoting local tourism products to the world.

LTA Chairperson Alexander Mutali says with the improvement in technology, many countries have taken a broad shift from ordinary tourism promotion to the use of ICT for them to remain relevant.

Mr. Mutali says Zambia’s tourism industry needs more exposure to ICTs to learn the trends on the international market.

He says tourists and travelers now are using more of the internet to make transactions and the country needs to be updated with the latest technology that will make it easy for the clients to access the tourism products on offer.

Mr. Mutali has told ZNBC News in an interview that the major challenge tour operators are now facing is affiliating to professional international booking sites which attract charges but help bring in clients.