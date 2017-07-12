I’M GUILTY

The woman arrested for beating her husband’s suspected girlfriend has pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting Edith Senkeni.

In this matter Mwayana Nyirongo of Makeni villa in Lusaka is jointly charged with a Grade Nine juvenile pupil.

The two took plea before Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga.

She said her husband had chased her from their matrimonial house but when she went to visit the children she found him with another woman.

Nyirongo informed Magistrate Wishimanga that she got upset and started beating the suspected lover of her husband.

But Nyirongo pleaded with the court to record a plea of guilty and promised never to repeat the conduct.

Magistrate Wishimanga explained that she had decided to record a plea of not guilty because the suspect had given reasons for her action.

The court later recorded a plea of guilty for both accused persons.

Before adjourning the matter to July 14 ,2017 the juvenile offender who is in grade nine had asked the court to allow her to go and write her Mock exam.

But the court advised the juvenile to raise those issues on Friday this week when the matter comes up for judgment.