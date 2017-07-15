Improve pass rate-ZIALE told

Government says it expects the number of students graduating from the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education -ZIALE- to increase following the measures that have been put in place.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says government was forced to push for the changes at ZIALE following complaints from various stakeholders.

Mr. Lubinda says many people in the country do not have access to legal services because of having few lawyers in the country among other reasons.

He says it is the duty of government to ensure legal services are accessed by everyone.

Mr. Lubinda has told ZNBC news that one way of achieving this objective is by ensuring the number of students graduating from ZIALE is increased.

He said much as some lawyers may not be happy with the measures taken by government, the move is important as it will serve many Zambians.

Mr. Lubinda said in other countries, access to legal service is not a challenge hence the need for government to do the same for the Zambian people.