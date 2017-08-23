Inclusion of U20 elates fans

Football fans in Livingstone have welcomed the inclusion of seven under 20 players into the provisional team to face Algeria in next weekend’s home and away 2018 FIFA world cup group B qualifiers.

Football fans talked to by ZNBC news in Livingstone say the inclusion of the under 20 players will ensure improved results by the senior national team.

Michael Muma says the under 20 players will provide the much-needed fresh blood and legs in the national team to ensure positive results.

Another fan Steven Banda says the senior national team has been inconsistent and the inclusion of the under 20 players will boost the team and make Zambia qualify to the 2018 World Cup.

And David Sialujano says the Under 20 players have proved themselves that they are worth featuring in the senior national team as evidenced by their performance at the under 20 FIFA World Cup.

Sialujano says the fans are now looking forward to positive results in the games against Algeria because the under 20 players will bring the missing link in the senior national team.

Many football fans have been calling for the inclusion of under 20 players into the senior team following their outstanding performance in the Under 20 Total Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA under 20 World in Korea.