Inculcate moral values in pupils

Lusaka Province minister Japhen Mwakalombe has called on school authorities to inculcate moral values in school going children.

And Mr. Mwakalombe says the Catholic Church run schools have demonstrated commitment to shaping morals in their pupils.

The minister was speaking when he visited Kasisi girls secondary school in Chongwe District.

And Mr. Mwakalombe says there can be no meaningful development in the country if youths are not involved in productive activities at early stages.

He urged pupils to refrain from acts that are likely to corrupt their morals but engage in activities that will help develop the country.

And Kasisi girls head teacher sister Prisca Phiri thanked government for its commitment to improving the education system in the country.

Sister Phiri said the partnership that government has with the church especially in education will help promote a morally upright crop of children that will contribute positively to the economy of the country.