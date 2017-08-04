Indian hints on building hospital

An Indian investor has offered to build a 750 bed capacity multi-specialty hospital in Zambia.

The hospital will also have a one hundred admissions medical school.

Pingpong -Global Limited Managing Director Siddhart Jaain says the three-phased project worth 53 Million US Dollars is in honour of President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Jaain says he has been persuaded to invest in Zambia by Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga who stressed that the country has a strong democracy after changing presidents six times without war.

He says he is looking forward to a ground-breaking ceremony expeditiously once all lawful and bureaucratic procedures are executed.

Mr Jaain announced this at the Zambian Chancery in New Delhi, India, when his delegation made a project outline presentation to Zambian envoys to India.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga said the mission has been praying for the establishment of an Indian specialised hospital in Zambia.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga has revealed that at least two hundred Zambians have been to India in the first half of the year 2017 for specialised treatment.

She said the project would cut on costs incurred to travel to India adding that such a specialised health facility would equally ease the challenges facing Zambia’s eight neighboring countries that also send patients to India.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said more people would be trained in specialised treatment once a medical school is built as the hospitals will require medical expertise to run them.

This is contained in a statement made available by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi, India, Bangwe Naviley.