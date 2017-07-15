Insurance firms told to do more

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati has lamented the low levels of insurance penetration and its contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product -GDP-.

Mr. Mutati says insurance contribution to GDP is at two percent while penetration levels remain at six percent.

He has emphasised the need for players in the insurance sector to do more.

Speaking during the 25th anniversary of Professional Insurance Corporation Zambia Limited in Lusaka last night, Mr. Mutati noted that government has implemented bold economic policies resulting in stable low inflation, and a stable exchange rate.

And Professional Insurance Corporation Founder Rajan Mahtani said the company has managed to operate for 25 years in Zambia because of the stable economic environment created by government.

Dr. Mahtani who is Mahtani Group of Companies Chairperson said the company has grown from a turnover of 75 kwacha in 1992 to over 4-hundred million kwacha this year.

He said the company’s achievements wouldn’t have been possible without peace and a stable environment in the country.

Dr. Mahtani also donated 5-hundred thousand kwacha towards the hosting of the Luapula Expo on behalf of Sunboard Bio-Energy.

And Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilagwa has thanked Dr. Mahtani and his Group of companies for the gesture.

He said the donation reflects confidence that Zambia remains a safe place for investment.

Mr. Chilangwa added that no sane person would make such a donation if the nation was in flames and ungovernable.