President Lungu has directed the Ministries of Mines, Energy and Water Development to work closely with the University of Zambia-UNZA and other research institutions to intensify geological mapping of the country’s mineral and water resources.

President Lungu says although investments in Zambia’s mining industry have slowly gained momentum in the last few decades, about forty percent of the country remains unmapped.

The Head of State said this today when he officially opened the international conference on geology, mining, mineral and groundwater resources of the sub-Saharan Africa taking place in Livingstone.

President Lungu said mapping of the nation’s mineral wealth must be seen as an investment.