Invest in COMESA-VEEP

Vice President Inonge Wina has called for more investments in the COMESA region in order to promote industrialisation and value addition to commodities.

Mrs. WINA says the regional block cannot promote intra-regional trade without investments.

Officially opening the 20th Meeting of COMESA Ministers of Justice and Attorneys General in Lusaka today, Mrs. Wina said industrialisation is the only way that will ensure the regional block effectively creates decent jobs and wealth especially for the youth.

She said Zambia is committed to ensuring that trade is fair and gives opportunities for infant industries to flourish.

Mrs. Wina however said this can only be done if the regional block has strong legal framework on competition and non-tolerance of anti-trust practices.

She said investments COMESA member states are calling for should be environmentally friendly and ensure sustainable growth so that the region does not destroy the source of commodities.

The Vice President also launched the COMESA Court of Justice rules of procedure 2016 following their amendments last year.

And COMESA Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya applauded the Committee on Legal Affairs for their outstanding work of drafting regional rules, laws and regulations for COMESA over the years.

He has however regretted serious challenges of implementing passed regional laws by member states.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda cited the established the infrastructure fund for the region as one of the key successes.